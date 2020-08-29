Waterlevel of Mahanadi at Cuttack continues to rise
A slum on Kathjodi banks in Cuttack submerged in floodwater
Weekend Shutdown in Bhubaneswar
Pigeons cool themselves on a roadside pool at Rajmahal Square in Bhubaneswar
Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar has been named the new Election Commissioner. He replaces Ashok Lavasa, who is leaving to...Read more
Real estate is one of the most battered of the lot in India in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak....Read more
In the last two months, three people -- two working in a newspaper and one in a magazine -- have...Read more
When it comes to a mention about underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Pakistan, that harboured him for nearly 20 years, has...Read more
Leave a Reply