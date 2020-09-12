Pigeons rest on an electricity cable at AG Square in Bhubaneswar
A fisherman catches fish at Jobra anicut in Cuttack
Bhubaneswari avatar of goddess Jhakulei in Cuttack
Matangi avatar of goddess Bimala in Cuttack
A street vendor sells dolls in front of a fuel station in Bhubaneswar
A heron fishes on Mahanadi waters at Jobra anicut in Cuttack
Floating clouds on floodwater filled Mahanadi at Cuttack
Rain in Bhubaneswar
A man pulls a loading rickshaw with a woman seated on it unsafely in Bhubaneswar
