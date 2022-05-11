A fisherman casts his net at Naraj Anicut in Cuttack
IMMT director S Basu inaugurates National Technology Day science exhibition at CSR-IMMT in Bhubaneswar
For the first time in its history since the former British colony was handed over to China in 1997, Hong...Read more
Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation submitted to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his younger brother, is but a desperate attempt...Read more
Finally, the Taliban have shown their true colours so far as their perverse conception of women is concerned. Suffice it...Read more
In July 2020, the government announced it would monitor India’s performance of 29 select global indices. A meeting with 47...Read more
Leave a Reply