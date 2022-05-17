With temperatures rising in the Odisha capital, a man quenches his thirst from a water tanker on a road near VSS Nagar
CM Naveen Patnaik at the orientation programme for 900 newly-recruited lecturers for non-government colleges under the Higher Education Department at the Convention Centre in Loka Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar
Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra and Cuttack District Collector Bhawani Sankar Chayani preside over a state-level crash investigation training for police and transport officers organised at Shahid Bhawan in Cuttack
