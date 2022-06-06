Department of Oriya Language, Literature and Culture pays homage to Odia author and freedom fighter Binod Kanungo on his 110th birth anniversary on the premises of the State Archives
Niranjan Bishi, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha, was given a certificate in the State Assembly
The SC/ST Development Committee held its second meeting at Assembly Hall No. 54 in the presence of Chairman Shashi Bhushan Behera, Secretary Dasarathi Satpathy, and other prominent leaders.
Central Board of Indirect Direct Taxes and Customs & Chief Commissioner CGST.CX & Customs BBSR zone celebrate Iconic Week at IDCOL Auditorium, Bhubaneswar
BDA authorities demolish illegal constructions at Govind Prasad mouza under Bhubaneswar’s Laxmisagar police limits
