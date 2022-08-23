BDA authorities demolish illegal construction at Ashok Nagar in Bhubaneswar
The release of 11 convicts serving life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case from the 2002 Gujarat...Read more
Afghanistan no longer hogs the limelight the way it did for months after the Taliban took over the country August...Read more
India’s census has been delayed again, indefinitely, making it the first time in 150 years that it will not come...Read more
Additional Chief Secretary (Information) of Uttar Pradesh Navneet Sehgal has recently written to district/block/tehsil information officers to monitor the news...Read more
Leave a Reply