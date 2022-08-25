A customer in Cuttack’s Thoria Sahi buys a clay idol of Lord Ganesh built with soil brought from Ganga river
Sculptor Laxmidhar Rana works on a 7-feet tall bronze statue of former Odisha Chief Minister Nandini Satpathy at Kathagada Sahi in Cuttack
When the world changes, policy paradigms change, too – or at least they should. Harvard economist Dani Rodrik recently argued...Read more
A news from Saudi Arabia is highly disappointing. 34-year-old female PhD student of dentistry, Salma al-Shehab has been made to...Read more
The release of 11 convicts serving life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case from the 2002 Gujarat...Read more
Afghanistan no longer hogs the limelight the way it did for months after the Taliban took over the country August...Read more
Leave a Reply