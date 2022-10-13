An artisan works on a clay idol of goddess Shyamakali at Kumbhar Sahi in Cuttack
A woman prepares bamboo-made articles at Rajmahal Square in Bhubaneswar
BDA demolishes illegal construction at Achyuta Nagar in Balakati on Bhubaneswar suburbs
Although uncertainty prevails in today’s global energy market, one thing has become clear: Governments are reasserting their central role. The...Read more
The assertion of the Supreme Court Bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit October 10 that a petitioner...Read more
People in Iran, especially school and college-going women, are at the end of their tether, protesting against the intolerant and...Read more
This year marks a watershed for the power of the pen wielded by women the world over. It is a...Read more
Leave a Reply