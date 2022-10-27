Buddhist monks from US, Ukraine and Japan participate in Peace March from Bhubaneswar circuit house to Dhauli to mark golden jubilee celebration of the peace pagoda
Breast cancer awareness walk organised by Utkal Hospital in Bhubaneswar
A man sprays pesticide in his field at Pipli bypass near Bhubaneswar
Girls students participate in a cultural function at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Cuttack’s CDA area
Female members of Bihari community perform Girigovardhan puja in Mehndi Peer area, Cuttack
FIH Pro League: Indian hockey team coach and caption address a pre-match press conference at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar
