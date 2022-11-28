A bangle seller does brisk business at Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar
Members of Odisha Gram Panchayat Karmachari Sangh (OGKS) hold a demonstration at Lower PMG Square demanding fulfillment of their various demands.
Members of the All Odisha Student Voice courted arrest while trying to gherao Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence in Bhubaneswar demanding resumption of elections for students’ unions
Eminent litterateur Pratibha Ray paid floral tributes to Utkala Gouraba Madhusudan Das during a programme organised by Madhu Smruti Surakhya Mancha at Gorakabar Tulasipur in Cuttack Monday.
Leave a Reply