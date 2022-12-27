Indian men’s hockey team reach Bhubaneswar airport for FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup
Lady matrons working under ST & SC Development Department of Odisha govt protest at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar seeking fulfilment of their demands
Artistes of Jagruti Cultural Academy perform Odissi at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar during international dance festival organised by Odia Language Literature & Culture Department
Patients line up for OPD registration at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar
Migratory birds at Naraj anicut in Cuttack
