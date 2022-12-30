In late November, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution met for the first time. The INC was established by...Read more
Disturbing reports are coming from Israel, Afghanistan and Iran where new measures are being taken to deny freedom and gender...Read more
A significant development in the Russia-Ukraine war raging since 24 February 2022 is the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent visit...Read more
The mystery surrounding the origin of coronavirus, supposed to have either leaked from a laboratory in China’s Wuhan or from...Read more
Leave a Reply