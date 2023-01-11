People from various walks of life welcome hockey world cup trophy in Cuttack
In a chilling replication of the violence in the US Capitol in Washington DC by supporters of former US President...Read more
At a time when autocratic regimes and Far-Right outfits across the globe have been making a mockery of the democratic...Read more
Republican Kevin McCarthy’s election as the Speaker of the US House of Representatives after five days of chaotic voting marks...Read more
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said this week that the government and the RBI are in discussions with South Asian countries...Read more
Leave a Reply