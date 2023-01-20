The latest Oxfam report has nailed the truth in India where a microscopic rich minority is getting richer and the...Read more
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, has always been more than a little problematic. But in recent...Read more
My good friend Ram Madhav has written a piece saying that “most leaders reacted to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s interview...Read more
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is undergoing a revamp. Early last month, the government appointed Arun Kumar Singh,...Read more
Leave a Reply