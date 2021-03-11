Bhubaneswar: A written reply given by Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in the lower house of the Parliament Wednesday revealed that Odisha has emerged as the leading state in India in terms of collection and expenditure of district mineral fund (DMF).

Odisha scaled the highest position in this regard, since the inception of the DMF in 2015. The state has collected the highest amount of Rs 11,984 crore from DMF and spent Rs 5,364 crore by January 2021, the written reply of Joshi stated.

On the other hand, Jharkhand has a collection of Rs 6,533.04 crore and Chhattisgarh Rs 6329.78 crore respectively.

Chhattisgarh has topped in terms of expenditure with 69.04 per cent (Rs 4,370 crore) followed by Tamil Nadu with 54 per cent (Rs 413.29 crore). Odisha has used 44.76 per cent of the DMF against national average of 45.1 per cent.

Notably, seven districts of Odisha namely Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Koraput, Rayagada, Jajpur and Angul have contributed 90 per cent to the state’s total DMF collection.

PNN