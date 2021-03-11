Jeypore: Koraput town police has frozen the bank accounts of two notorious drug cartels in a move against organised ganja smuggling in the district Wednesday evening.

The smugglers were identified as Sudarshan Panigrahi and Gopinath Niriki from Jalapur village under Jeypore block in Koraput district.

According to reports, the two bank accounts had a total balance of Rs 96.5 lakh. Panigrahi and Nikiri had deposited Rs 21.8 lakh and Rs 67.68 lakh respectively in their bank accounts.

“A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered against both of them in 2020. After a thorough investigation into their financials, it has been decided to freeze their bank accounts,” Jeypore SDPO Arup Abhisek said.

“We have also launched financial investigations into other narcotics smuggling proceeds. It is a time consuming process as so many departments have to be roped in the probe,” the sub-divisional police officer added.

However, Koraput town police is hopeful that they will seize illegal properties of some other drug mafias in the days ahead, the senior police official expressed.

PNN