Kendrapara: The mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles has begun at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district.

More than a thousand turtles have come ashore since Tuesday night and have laid eggs at Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands, a Forest Department official informed Thursday.

According to sources, lakhs of Olive Ridleys arrived at the shore of the marine sanctuary in the past two days. Around 1,100 turtles have already laid eggs. More number of the endangered turtles are expected to take part in the mass nesting Thursday owing to new moon day and south wind, the forest official added.

Notably, the mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles at Gahirmatha shore in Kendrapara district was first spotted in 1975. The State government has prohibited fishing in the sea up to 20 km from Gahirmatha and declared it as the first marine sanctuary of the state September 27, 1997.

PNN