Sambalpur: The Sambalpur Road railway station, which was built in 1890, has now become redundant and will be closed forever.

The Principal Chief Operation Manager at East Coast Railway headquarters in Bhubaneswar issued a circular in this regard Wednesday afternoon. Sambalpur railway division has also been duly informed for taking necessary steps, a railway official informed.

The railway authorities have taken such a decision in order to accommodate the ambitious double-laning of Sambalpur-Angul railway line.

A decision to close the station was previously taken around 1992-93 as well. After the decision was vehemently opposed by locals, the authorities had to withdraw it. Subsequently, infrastructure development works of the age-old railway station were carried out, the official stated.

However, the recent decision has again triggered resentment among local residents and intelligentsia in Sambalpur district.

The double-laning work of Sambalpur-Angul railway line was started in 1998. Presently, a number of goods as well as passenger trains have been running in this route every day.

Nearly, 30 trains pass through the Sambalpur Road railway station daily, which has necessitated the double-laning, as Angul is a prime business centre under the Sambalpur railway division. Although, the project work has been almost completed, the location of railway station is said to be hindering double-laning work.

Notably, in the initial days, the railway station was being used for postal purposes and for movement of parcels as well. Later, the railway station provided service to local commuters as a vital means of railway communication in the district.

Being located at the heart of Sambalpur city, local residents find it convenient for journey even during night hours. The railway station has ticket counters, waiting lounges and other basic facilities.

PNN