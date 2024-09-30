Bhubaneswar: Odisha secured top ranks in the 2024 Urban Governance Index (UGI), according to an independent study conducted by Praja Foundation and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) released recently. While the state scored high in empowering citizens in urban areas, it secured second ranks in urban government index. The ranking highlights the state government’s commitment to urban reforms and its success in empowering local governance structures and fostering citizen involvement.

Odisha emerged as a leader among 31 cities assessed, outperforming other states due to its progressive policies that grant autonomy to urban local bodies (ULBs) and elected representatives, the study said.

The state has demonstrated strong governance through comprehensive fiscal decentralisation, robust citizen participation frameworks, and transparent administrative processes. The UGI evaluates states based on four core pillars: empowerment of elected representatives, city administration, fiscal autonomy, and citizen involvement, covering 42 detailed indicators. “The recognition reflects our long-standing efforts to decentralise power and ensure that our cities and urban local bodies have the resources and autonomy needed to deliver on their mandates. Odisha will continue to prioritise transparent, accountable, and citizen-driven governance,” said Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra. He said that Housing and Urban Development principal secretary Usha Padhee has been rigorously monitoring the UGI, for which the state is scripting success. Odisha’s holistic approach to governance reform, combining accountability and inclusivity, makes it a model state for urban governance in India, Mahapatra said.

Notably, the key reforms include enhanced administrative and financial powers for ULBs, facilitating better decision-making at the grassroots level, significant improvements in ULB budgets and resource allocation, Introduction of citizen engagement platforms and targeted initiatives to improve the capacity of municipal staff and infrastructure.

