Bhubaneswar: As part of efforts to boost the global appeal of its key destinations, Odisha Tourism is all set to launch a marine drive eco-retreat offering a unique blend of premium glamourous camping, luxury and heritage and nature, an official said.

The marine drive eco retreat has been envisioned as eastern India’s first ‘Glamping’ festival a unique experience of glamourous camping set up at the pristine Ramachandi Beach near the grand Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the official said.

Scheduled from Saturday to January 31, 2020, the eco-retreat promises to be a unique experience of glamorous camping in 50 luxury cottages, delectable cuisine, beach spa, adventure and water sports activities, nature trails and wholesome day itineraries, cultural evenings, and a lot more, he said.

“We realised that Puri-Konark marine drive, despite boasting a beautiful synthesis of heritage, nature, artistic finesse and food, was largely a day tourism destination. Its potential as a premium beach holiday destination was underexplored.”

“While we had fortified our vision with the principle of sustainability, our quest to develop the destination as an experience-rich beach tourism hub of global standards was undaunted”, Odisha Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said.

Earlier this year in May, Odisha’s coast was battered by cyclone Fani which wreaked havoc and caused immense damage to flora and fauna and infrastructure of the state. However, the state worked well to get back on its feet just weeks after the tragedy.

The marine drive eco retreat has been developed as an environmentally sustainable model incorporating best practices in material utilisation, zero liquid and sewerage discharge and holistic waste management, he said.

Slated to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday, the Eco Retreat has a full-fledged corporate conferencing facility accommodating 150 participants, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Tourism, Vishal Dev said.

“Odisha’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events) tourism quotient will surely get a golden touch with the corporate package that we are offering through eco-retreat. It is an ideal corporate offsite destination with every ingredient required to make it a wholesome memorable experience. Eco-retreat will soon be recognised as the most favoured MICE product in the country”, he said.

Apart from the exclusive facilities, the eco-retreat comprises a food festival, a beach market, and an events venue for mega evenings all of which, besides thrilling water sports, will be accessible to day visitors at affordable entry prices.

It offers an extraordinary stay in the middle of nature’s bounty in a luxury cottage with the ambience and hospitality of a five-star hotel.

At the marine drive eco-retreat one can experience a unique luxurious accommodation offering rich thematic ambience, a dedicated dining area and multiple options of staying at the luxury cottages replete with facilities like air-conditioner, television, sofa sets, as per your requirement, the official said.

