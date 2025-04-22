New Delhi: An Odisha resident, Prashant Satpathy, was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam Tuesday. The death was confirmed by Anantnag police.

He was holidaying with his wife, Priyadarshini, and their 8-year-old son when the attack took place in the Baisaran Valley area of Anantnag district.

Notably, at least twenty-six tourists were killed and several others injured Tuesday in a terrorist attack in the Baisaran Valley area of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

According to reports, terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on a group of tourists, injuring eight visitors and two locals. Security forces and police rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where Satpathy was reported to be in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

Police said the attack appeared to be a targeted assault on tourists. An investigation is underway, and security has been tightened in the area.

The incident has cast a shadow over the peak tourist season in Pahalgam and raised fresh concerns about safety in the region. The Odisha government has reportedly stepped in to assist Satpathy’s wife and family, who survived the attack.

The deadly strike has triggered nationwide outrage and renewed questions about tourist security in the Valley.