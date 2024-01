Balasore: Two persons were killed and one other was injured as their motorcycle collided with a truck in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said Friday.

The accident happened near Uluda square Thursday night, they said.

The two bodies were sent for post-mortem to the Baliapal Primary Health Centre, said inspector-in-charge of Kamarda police station Premada Nayak

An inquiry has also been ordered into the accident, he said.

The injured person was undergoing treatment, he added.

PTI