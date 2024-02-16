Keonjhar: Two members of a picnic party were killed and seven sustained critical injuries in a road mishap Thursday on Tara-Barahatipura road near Nakajhari village under Ghatagaon police limits in Keonjhar district.

The deceased were identified as Sayeed Khan (42) of Jamunagar of Jharkhand and Abhimanyu Patra (53) of Binajhari village under Ghatagaon block. The two died on the spot.

According to reports, a group of officials of an ice cream trading firm was returning from Kalimati dam after a picnic. The mishap occurred after a Tata ACE van they were travelling in hit a roadside tree at about 5pm, Thursday evening after the driver suddenly lost control on the wheels about 4 km from Ghatagaon.

The injured were rushed to Ghatagaon community health centre but later shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Keonjhar.

PNN