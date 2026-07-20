Brahmapur: Two brothers were arrested in Odisha’s Ganjam district for allegedly sexually assaulting their two minor nieces for years, police said Monday.

The accused, aged 44 and 30, are the elder and younger brothers of the victims’ father, they said.

Two separate FIRs were registered at Gosaninuagaon police station on Saturday under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the duo was arrested the following day, they added.

The victims, aged 17 and 14, alleged that their uncles had repeatedly sexually assaulted them over the years. The 17-year-old also alleged that one of the accused had bitten her private parts during the assault.

The victims remained silent for years due to fear of social stigma, but decided to approach the police after they could no longer bear the alleged abuse, police said.

Medical examinations of the victims and the accused have been conducted, and an investigation is underway, they said.