Boudh: Odisha Vigilance officials Friday arrested Boudh RTO Basanta Kumar Mohapatra for possessing disproportionate assets to his known source of income.

Vigilance sleuths Thursday unearthed assets worth Rs 19 crore from Mohapatra, an official said.

The raids were initiated following allegations of possession of disproportionate assets against Mohapatra.

A team of Vigilance officers, including two additional superintendents of police, six DSPs, six inspectors, and other staff, conducted the raids at 10 locations in Bhubaneswar (Khurda district), Boudh, and Ganjam districts, he added.

The Vigilance officials are also searching Mohapatra’s official chamber at Boudh RTO office, rented house in Boudh, paternal house at Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district and a relative’s house at Berhampur in Ganjam, the official said.

During the raids, the officials detected two flats and two commercial shopping outlets of Mohapatro in Bhubaneswar. The RTO paid an advance of Rs 2.23 crore for purchase of flats in Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru, he said.

Besides, bank, insurance and mutual fund deposits over Rs 3.90 crore, Rs 1.16 lakh cash, gold over 500 grams, etc, were also unearthed by the vigilance officials.

The current market value of immovable property will be around Rs 14.5 crore while other assets including deposits, gold and silver ornaments and household articles is estimated to be Rs 4.5 crore. The total current value of Mohapatra’s assets is about Rs 19 crores, according to vigilance officials.

Mohapatra had joined the government service in the transport department as a mechanical engineer in 1991. He was promoted to the rank of junior motor vehicle inspector (MVI) in 2014 and worked in Balasore, Koraput, Bargarh and Gajpati districts.

In 2021, he was promoted to the rank of MVI and posted at Bhubaneswar. Mohapatra has been working as RTO, Boudh since May 1, 2022.

