Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance Wednesday arrested the superintendent of excise of Dhenkanal on the charge of corruption, an official said.

“Acting on an intelligence input, our team Tuesday intercepted the official near Deulasahi road in Dhenkanal when she was travelling back home from office with ill-got cash of Rs 3 lakh,” said Radhakrishna, the Superintendent of Police (Vigilance), Cuttack cell division.

The vigilance seized the cash and her vehicle, and began search operations at her properties at five locations, he said.

During the raids, one triple-storey building at Jagatpur in Cuttack, a double-storey building in Puri, and eight high-value plots, including four in Cuttack, two in Puri, and two in Jagatsinghpur, were found, the SP said.

Radhakrishna further said that two four-wheelers and over Rs 20 lakh were found in her possession during the search operation.

“After detecting these properties from the excise superintendent, we have registered a corruption case and arrested her,” he stated.

In a related development, Bijay Kumar Mallik, a former godown in-charge, Dehunda additional storage point of MARKFED-Odisha, Balasore, was convicted in a vigilance case Wednesday.

The officer, now retired, was charge-sheeted by Odisha vigilance under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and IPC for misappropriation of government funds related to pilferage of fertilisers at the storage point.

Special judge, vigilance, Balasore, sentenced him to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, officials said.

The vigilance said it would move the competent authority to stop his pension.

PTI