Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance chief Debasis Panigrahi’s health condition deteriorated further Monday morning. The senior IPS officer will be airlifted to a facility in Kolkata later in the day for advanced Covid-19 treatment, a source informed.

Panigrahi got infected with Covid-19 nearly a week ago. According to sources, he had been undergoing treatment at a Covid care facility in Cuttack for the last week. He was earlier admitted to the Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) May 29.

The senior officer was kept in the intensive-care unit (ICU) and later was put on ventilator support. However, he did not respond to medical treatment after two days following his admission to the facility.

Panigrahi’s oxygen level constantly dropped and did not show any sign of improvement, a doctor treating him at the Covid facility said.

Acting on the suggestion from a team of medical experts it has been decided to shift him to Kolkata, the doctor added.

PNN