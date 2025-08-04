Bhubaneswar/Boudh: Vigilance sleuths Sunday detected 44 plots, 1kg gold, deposits worth Rs 1.34 crore and other valuable items allegedly in the possession of a state government employee working as a motor vehicle inspector (MVI) in Boudh district.

The valuables were located in six locations of Golap Chandra Hansdah, MVI, Boudh, an official of the anti-corruption wing said. A search was conducted in his houses based on an allegation that he had accumulated properties disproportionate to his known source of income.

The Vigilance team found Rs 2.38 lakh in cash, a dairy with details of ‘benami’ money transaction and spending of Rs 40 lakh for the medical studies of his daughter, a statement said. He also possessed a double-storeyed building with an area of 3,300 sq ft at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, it said.

Of the 44 plots in possession of Hansdah and his family, 43 were located in and around Baripada town and one was on the outskirts of Balasore town, the Vigilance statement said.

“The sale deed value of plots comes to Rs 1.49 crore. A thorough probe has been initiated in this regard. The measurement and valuation/ assessment of the buildings/ plots are being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing. One kg of gold, 2.126 kg of silver and bank deposits worth Rs 1.34 crore were detected,” the Vigilance said.

Hansdah had joined the government services in 1991 and worked in the DIC (District Industries Centre) offices of Sambalpur and Deogarh. He was promoted to junior MVI in 2003 and worked in several districts.

PNN