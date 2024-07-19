Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths Friday detained Dinesh Kumar Rout, Sarapanch of Brundabahal GP under Golamunda Block in Kalahandi district for carrying suspected ill-gotten cash of Rs 5.40 lakh.

Vigilance source said on receipt of reliable information regarding the collection of huge cash by Sarpanch Dinesh Kumar Rout as illegal gratification from different sources, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over the movement and activities of the Sarpanch.

Accordingly, on Friday a team of Odisha Vigilance intercepted him near Khaliakani, while he was proceeding to Brundabahal from Golamunda in his vehicle.

During interception, a sum of Rs.5,40,000 was recovered from Rout, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

The entire cash was seized by the Vigilance officials. It is suspected that the amount was a bribe collected by Rout as PC from the contractors executing various developmental projects in the Panchayat area.

Besides seized cash, his vehicle was also seized.

Soon after the interception, simultaneous searches were conducted at the residential house and hardware shop of Rout at Brundabahal village from a DA angle.

He has been detained and is being examined to ascertain the source of funds, Vigilance sources said.

UNI