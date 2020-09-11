Titilagarh: Odisha Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu has tested positive for COVID-19. Sahu herself informed about this development on her Twitter account Friday. She also requested all those who had come in contact with her in the last seven days to undergo home quarantine and get COVID-19 tests done.

I have tested Covid positive.

Now I am in home isolation and stable.

Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required.@CMO_Odisha @IPR_Odisha — Tukuni Sahu (@TukuniSahu) September 11, 2020

Sahu went for a swab test after developing mild COVID-19 symptoms. The result came out positive Thursday night. Her condition is stable now and she is under home isolation as advised by the doctors.

Other than Sahu, four other ministers in Odisha have been infected by the COVID-19 virus. They are Susanta Singh, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Padmini Dian and Joyti Prakash Panigrahi.

PNN