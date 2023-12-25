Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said that dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in the early hours/ morning hours of Tuesday and Wednesday in isolated pockets over Odisha.

The agency further said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over northwest and parts of adjoining central India during the next three to four days while a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall is likely over Coastal Tamil Nadu from December 30 to January 1.

In its bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in early hours/ morning hours in some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during Tuesday-Thursday and over Rajasthan & north Madhya Pradesh Tuesday and Wednesday.

The IMD also predicted a fresh Western Disturbance which is likely to affect Northwest India from Friday.

“Under the influence of its interaction with lower level easterly winds, it is likely to cause a wet spell over Northwest and adjoining Central India during December 30 to January 2,” it said.

“Light to moderate rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Lakshadweep during next five days,” the IMD predicted.

