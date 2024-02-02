Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar Friday issued a Yellow Warning for dense fog over several districts of Odisha.

Upto 8.30 AM of February 3: As per the Yellow Warning (be updated), dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts.

In the same timeframe, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir and Bargarh districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of the state.

Also, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of interior Odisha.

From 8.30 AM of February 3 to 8.30 AM of February 4: As per the Yellow Warning (be updated), dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts.

In the same time frame, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of the state. Also, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha.

The weather agency forecast no change in maximum temperature (night) over the next four to five days at many places of the state.

In Bhubaneswar, for the next 24 hours, a partly cloudy sky is expected. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 31 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius respectively.

PNN