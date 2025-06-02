Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued Yellow Warning for hot and humid weather in many districts of Odisha over the next five days, even as isolated light to moderate rain is likely in some interior regions.

From June 3 to June 7, districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati are expected to experience oppressive weather conditions. The IMD has advised residents in these areas to remain “aware”, stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak afternoon hours.

While light to moderate thundershowers may occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and parts of south Odisha, the rest of the state is likely to remain dry.

District-wise forecast:

June 3: Light rain likely in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

June 4–5: Showers may occur in Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Nawarangpur.

June 6–7: Possible rain in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput and Gajapati.

June 8–9: Only Malkangiri and Koraput expected to get light rain.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Warning will continue across the coastal belt until June 7, with no major relief in sight from the rising discomfort index.

The IMD has urged people in the affected districts to follow safety measures to avoid heatstroke and dehydration. The outlook for June 9 to June 12 suggests a continuation of dry and humid conditions across most parts of the state.

