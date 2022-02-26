Bhubaneswar: Odisha has won gold in two categories – reformist state government and tax commissionerate – in the 2nd National Taxation Awards for the year 2021, official sources said.

The award was received by Sushil Kumar Lohani, Commissioner of CT & GST, Odisha on behalf of the state in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway, N K Singh, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission in an award ceremony held Saturday at New Delhi.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the Commissionerate of Commercial Tax & GST on this achievement

The performance of the state as a “Reformist state government” was evaluated on several factors like infrastructure for industrial and skill development, government to citizen services through technology, ease of doing business and state incentives, stamp duty rate rationalization and automation, electricity reforms, an official statement issued by the GST directorate said.

Similarly, the performance of the State Tax Commissionerate was evaluated on the basis of several taxpayer centric deliveryof services like following the process of pre-showcase notice consultations as per the policy, escalating issues of taxpayers to be resolved by GST Council, response time in resolving queries raised by taxpayers and refund process followed by the State GST Authorities.

The awardees were selected based on the feedback provided using online voting by taxpayers and citizens as well as by evaluation done by an eminent jury.