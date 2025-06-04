Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance Thursday arrested a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant, an official said.

According to the vigilance, the woman police officer was demanding a Rs 10,000 bribe from the complainant to help him and his mother involved in a domestic violence case registered earlier in the Mahila police station, Berhampur, as she was the investigating officer.

The ASI was threatening to arrest the complainant in the case if he did not pay the demanded bribe. Finding no other way, the complainant reported the matter to vigilance authorities, the official said.

The vigilance laid a trap Wednesday and nabbed the ASI inside the campus of Mahila police station while taking the bribe from the complainant, he said.

In this connection, a case has been registered against the woman police officer at Berhampur Vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and she has been arrested, the vigilance officer said.

PTI