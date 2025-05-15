Bhubaneswar: The body of a woman was found outside a hotel where she was staying for the last two months in Jagamara area of Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, police said Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonali Mahapatra, a resident of Nayagarh district. She was employed in a private finance company here, they said.

The woman’s body was found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel building, a police officer said.

“Whether it was an accident, suicide or an act of foul play can be ascertained after thorough investigation,” he said.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

A male friend of the woman, with whom she was staying at the hotel, has been detained for questioning, the officer said.

“We have collected CCTV footage and seized their mobile phones as part of our investigation,” he said.

