Nayagarh: A 21-year-old woman has been allegedly gang-raped by three unidentified persons in front of her fiance in a forest in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, police said Friday.

Though the incident took place October 20, it came to light when the survivor lodged a complaint with Fategarh police station Friday.

The incident happened when the woman, along with her fiancé, were returning home after visiting Fategarh Ram Temple in the evening.

“Three unknown persons intercepted the two near Pithakhai forest and forcefully took them into the forest and gang raped the woman while threatening her fiancé with a knife,” Khandapada Sub-divisional Police Officer Bimal Kumar Barik told PTI.

“The accused persons recorded the incident on a mobile phone and uploaded the video on social media. It has gone viral on social media,” Barik said.

After registering a case, the police have detained three persons in this connection and started interrogating them, he said.

“The process to record the statement of the victim is underway. Her medical examination will also be done,” he added.

