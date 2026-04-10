Balasore: A woman and her six-year-old son died when a heavy iron bar fell on them while travelling on the rear-end of a truck from Chandikhole to Balasore in Odisha, police said Friday.

A police official said the truck was carrying bundles of heavy iron bars, and seven members of a family were travelling in the vehicle, hunched in between spaces among the bunches.

When a driver suddenly applied the brakes to the vehicle, an iron bar slipped off a bunch and fell on the mother-son duo, killing them, the official said, adding that another woman, belonging to the same family, was injured in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Sambari Soren (25) and her son Saurabh Soren, residents of Shyamsundarpur village in Balasore.

Police said the accident took place at about 6 am when the family was returning from Paradip. They took a lift in the truck loaded with iron plates from Chandikhol in Jajpur district.

PTI