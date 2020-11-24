Bhubaneswar: Now, factories and industries can engage women employees in night shift as the state Assembly Tuesday passed the Factories (Odisha Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The House has approved an amendment to the Factories Act repealing the Ordinance brought to this effect.

As per the advice of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment and request of several industrial organisations, participation of women in factories went beyond 7pm, said State Labour Minister Sushant Singh.

As per the amendment, now the engagement of women workers will be allowed, with consent, between 7pm to 6am in factories with the condition that adequate safety, welfare and security measures and safeguards taken by the concerned factories as prescribed.

Also, workers who would be working for 180 days would be eligible for leaves with wages in the next calendar year, instead of the earlier 240 days. Similarly, the overtime limit has been enhanced from 75 hours to 115 hours per quarter.

The Assembly also passed the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Odisha Amendment Bill, 2020 to increase the threshold under the Act.

The state government has exempted small companies employing up to 50 workers from complying with the Act.

Amendment to the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation Amendment Act, 1980 was also approved by the House Tuesday.

Now, the state-run IDCO can be engaged in building of social infrastructure like educational institutions, universities, hotels, multiplexes, commercial complex, healthcare facilities, entertainment facilities, resorts, sports complexes and tourism projects.