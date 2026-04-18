Rajgir (Bihar): Odisha women scored a commanding 27-0 victory over defending champions Bihar to emerge champions in the 13th Senior National Rugby 7s Championship here Friday. Odisha’s charge was led by Nirmalya Rout, who scored 15 points through three tries, while Tarulata Naik added 10 points with two tries. Parbati Hansdah also got on the scoresheet, sealing a comprehensive win and a third national title in six years for Odisha women. West Bengal secured the bronze medal with a 26-0 win over Delhi in the third-place playoff. The scoring effort was shared by Riya Oraon (7 points), Rima Oraon (5 points), Namista Oraon (5 points), and Sandhya Rai (9 points). In the semifinals, Odisha defeated West Bengal 31-7, while Bihar overcame Delhi 33-7. The men’s competition will take place April 20-21.

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