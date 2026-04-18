Bhubaneswar: Mohammedan Sporting Club secured their first point of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025- 26 with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar Friday. Suhair VP gave the hosts the lead just before halftime, but Adison Singh’s closerange fi nish early in the second half ensured the points were shared. Mohammedan remain at the bottom of the table with one point from eight matches, while Odisha FC moved to 12th with six points from seven outings. Lalthathanga Khawlhring was adjudged the Player of the Match. The opening exchanges were cautious, with both sides looking to find rhythm in midfield. Odisha enjoyed spells of possession, while Mohammedan looked to threaten on the break, but clear-cut chances were few in the first quarter of the game. Odisha responded with a series of promising attacks of their own. Left-back Subham Bhattacharya came close after a scramble inside the box, while Isak Vanlalruatfela and Lalrinfela Khiangte both threatened with runs in behind. The Juggernauts’ defensive pairing of Carlos Delgado and Thoiba Singh also impressed, contributing both at the back and in build-up play. The breakthrough finally arrived five minutes before the breakthrough through a swift counter-attacking move. Isak initiated the move from deep before linking up with midfielder Lalrinfela, whose perfectly weighted through ball released Suhair VP down the left. The forward surged into the box and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike past Padam Chettri to give Odisha a 1-0 lead.

The visitors’ persistence paid off in the 56th minute. Hira Mondal made an overlapping run down the right and delivered a low cross into the box, where Adison Singh arrived at the perfect moment to guide the ball into the top corner, levelling the scores at 1-1. The final whistle confirmed a 1-1 draw, with Mohammedan SC earning their first point of the campaign, while Odisha FC were left to settle for a share of the spoils after a competitive encounter.