Bhubaneswar: Odisha is taking steps to get international recognition for the annual Bali Yatra held in Cuttack city, Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said Friday.

Speaking in the Assembly, he said the state government has formed a team of experts, which is working to get the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage recognition.

During Question Hour, Congress MLA Sofia Firdous and BJD legislator Devi Ranjan Tripathy urged the government to take steps to make Bali Yatra a national festival.

In his reply, Suraj said, “We can promote or give identity to a festival at the national level. But, the government cannot give state or national level recognition to a festival in writing.”

“UNESCO gives such recognition to intangible cultural heritages. So, the government has taken steps to get international recognition for Bali Yatra,” he said.

The minister said the government has formed an expert team, which is in contact with UNESCO.

“A delegation from UNESCO will visit the state in the near future. We hope that Bali Yatra will get UNESCO recognition,” he said.

The Bali Yatra, considered one of the biggest trade fairs, celebrates the maritime trade ties of the region with Southeast Asia.

It is held to mark the return of the ancient voyage of maritime traders from Bali, Sumatra, Borneo, Java and Sri Lanka.

Suraj said the government has also taken steps to get such recognition for Dhanu Yatra, the open-air theatrical programme held annually in Bargarh town.

PTI