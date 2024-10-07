Bhubaneswar: All the government buildings across Odisha will have a uniform colour, with their exterior walls painted orange and bordered in red, according to a directive from the Works Department.

The department has issued official letters to all Engineers-in-Chief and the Engineer-in-Chief-cum-MD, OBCC, notifying them of the government’s decision.

The letter stated, “…I am directed to communicate the approval of Government to adopt uniform colour code henceforth for all new Government buildings as well as existing Government buildings at the time of periodical repair/ renovation work.”

The approved color code according to the letter is as follows:

Exterior walls: Orange shade: RGB mix (254, 190, 152)

Border: Red shade: RGB mix (177, 85, 79)

PNN