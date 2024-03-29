Rourkela: A man hacked Wednesday night his grandfather to death with an axe, police said Thursday.

The accused, Bimal Tirkey carried out the gruesome act at Tunguritoli village under Gurundia police station limits as his grandfather, Ben Tirkey, had objected to his drinking spree on the occasion of Holi. Police said that the accused has confessed to his crime.

According to information available, Ben and Bimal had a heated argument after the latter returned home in an inebriated state during the day. Following that, Bimal left home again. When he returned at night, Bimal found Ben sleeping. In a fit of rage, Bimal brought out an axe and mercilessly attacked Ben. Hearing Ben’s agonizing screams, neighbours rushed to his rescue.

However, by then it was too late. Ben had already breathed his last after suffering critical wounds. Villagers then overpowered Bimal and informed officials at the Gurundia police station who arrived at the spot and arrested the accused.

The accused later said that he had committed the gruesome act in a fit of rage. “I enjoyed drinking, but he (Ben) scolded be. I decided to kill him when I found him sleeping,” Bimal said. SDPO Bonai, Swaraj Devta said that Ben has been taken into custody and forwarded to court.

PNN