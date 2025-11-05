Bhadrak: A youth allegedly attacked and slit the throat of the father of a Class-IX girl at a village in Odisha’s Bhadrak district after the minor rejected his proposal, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place at Aruha village under Basudevpur police limits of the district.

Police identified the accused as Alok Behera, a local resident.

According to police, Alok had been harassing the girl from nearby Tulmatula village, claiming to be in love with her. The girl reported it to her father.

On Tuesday, Alok again approached the girl at her tuition class in Tulmatula, near her village.

When the girl’s father, Rajendra Rout, arrived to pick her up, he confronted Alok, leading to a heated altercation. Following the quarrel, Alok left the spot.

However, Alok later went to Rajendra’s house, where he allegedly attacked him with a knife, slitting his throat. The accused then abandoned his motorcycle nearby and escaped from the scene, police said.

Villagers took Rajendra to Basudevpur community health Centre in a critical condition. However, after treatment, Rajendra returned home, a family member said.

“We have launched an investigation and efforts are on to nab the absconding accused,” said Lopamudra Nayak, IIC, Basudevpur police station.

PTI