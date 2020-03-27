Bhubaneswar: The third COVID-19 case reported in Odisha, the 60-year-old man, had gone March 7 to Delhi along with his wife and daughter. He returned here March 10. His wife, daughter and the driver who brought them home from the airport have been kept under isolation.

Informing mediapersons here about the travel history of the man, the Odisha government’s chief spokesperson on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi said Friday that the man from Delhi had proceeded to Riwara in Haryana and then returned here three days later.

Bagchi said that the person started feeling unwell March 13. He first visited the Assembly dispensary for treatment March 16. When his health conditions did not improve the man went to ‘Kar Clinic’ where he was admitted in the ICU for treatment of pneumonia, March 21.

“The COVID-19 infected man then went to the Capital Hospital here March 25 for his swab test. The report which came a day later said that the man had tested positive for coronavirus,” informed Bagchi.

“The process to trace the primary and secondary contacts is on. While his wife, daughter and driver have been kept under isolation, the passengers and crew members of that Indigo flight and the doctors and staff of Kar Clinic attending to him have been asked stay under quarantine,” Bagchi added.

The two other positive cases in Odisha were also reported from the state capital. While the first patient is undergoing treatment at the Capital Hospital, the second one is convalescing at AIIMS.

PNN