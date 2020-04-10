Berhampur: The ninth hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients in Odisha was inaugurated Friday in Sitapalli locality of this town in Ganjam district. The facility has 200-beds out of which 15 belong to the intensive care unit (ICU) with five more to be added soon.

The hospital was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik via video conferencing. During the inauguration the chief minister lauded the efforts of the doctors and other healthcare professionals who are fighting tireless to contain the deadly virus in Odisha.

The hospital has a separate isolation ward and general COVID-19 ward. The facility is funded by TATA Steel and will be managed by steel behemoth’s medical division. Doctors, nurse and technicians of MKCG College and Hospital will be running the facility in association with Tata Steel medica Hospital staff.

“Accommodation for all doctors and support staff has been arranged within the campus,” informed Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

It should be stated here that Wednesday a COVID-19 hospital with 110 beds was made operational in Gajapati district.

PNN