Bhubaneswar: Veterinary doctor Biswadeep Jena, presently working as an assistant professor of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology at College of Veterinary under Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), topped the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA).

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced the results Saturday.

In the field of veterinary surgery, particularly treating reptiles, Dr Jena has achieved several milestones. He first came into the limelight by conducting CT Scan on a Burmese python and was accredited for being the first doctor to conduct CT Scan on any reptiles.

Besides the gold medal he won at the National Conference conducted by the Wildlife Surgery, he is also the recipient of many awards and appreciations in and outside the state.

For securing the first position in All India Entrance Examination for Admission, he is bonafide to PhD at any Indian veterinary college of his choice.

PNN