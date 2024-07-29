Bhubaneswar: Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, Monday said that the BJP government of the state presented a “name changing budget.”

While participating in the general discussion on the annual budget for fiscal 2024-25 in the Assembly, the Biju Janata Dal president asserted that the BJP changed the names of 45 schemes of the previous BJD government.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the BJP government’s maiden budget July 25.

“The BJP had said they will present a game-changing budget, but they presented a name-changing budget,” said Patnaik who was the Chief Minister of Odisha for five terms.

He claimed that 80 per cent of the previous BJD administration’s schemes were repeated in the BJP government’s budget.

“The BJP formed the government by promising people that they would bring paribartan (change). After going through the budget documents, I find this

government has changed the names of 45 schemes,” said the BJD president.

