New Delhi: Odisha’s Deep Grace Ekka has been named vice-captain of the Savita Punia –led Indian women’s hockey team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The event will take place July 28 to August 8. Star forward Rani Rampal was left out yet again from the Indian team for failing to regain full fitness after an injury. The CWG team is very similar to the one taking part in the World Cup next month.

There are only three changes in the CWG team from the World Cup squad. Rajani Etimarpu was named in place of Bichu Devi Kharibam as the No. 2 goalkeeper while World Cup team member Sonika (midfielder) was left out from the CWG squad. Forward Sangita Kumari, who was named as one of the replacement players for the World Cup, figured in the CWG team as a full member.

India have been placed in pool A along with England, Canada, Wales and Ghana. The Indian team will begin their campaign July 29 against Ghana.

Rani led the Indian women to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. She was picked for the recent FIH Pro League matches in Belgium and Netherlands after recovering from a hamstring injury. But it seems that the injury is still plaguing her. Rani didn’t feature in the first four games of the side’s European leg of Pro League, raising doubts about her fitness. Eventually, it cost her a place in the World Cup-bound team.

In the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, India had finished fourth. They had lost to England in the bronze medal match. However, after an impressive campaign in their maiden FIH Pro League where they finished overall third behind Argentina and the Netherlands, the Indian team is looking for a podium finish in Birmingham.

Speaking about the Indian team selection, chief coach Janneke Schopman said, “We have chosen an experienced side for the Commonwealth Games. The players believe they have a good shot at a medal this time. The players are upbeat after a good outing in the FIH Pro League matches and understand very well that the expectations are also high.”

Schopman added, “We would have finished our World Cup campaign only days before the CWG. So it was very essential for us to pick a physically fit team as the recovery time between the two events is just about 10 days.”

The Indian team:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita.

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete.

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi and Sangita Kumari.